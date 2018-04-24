April 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Software company Trimble Inc said on Monday it would acquire privately held Viewpoint from investment firm Bain Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2 billion as it looks to expand its services in the construction sector.

** Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp said it agreed to sell its Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec Corp for $1.08 billion in cash as it focuses on its consumer-facing business.

** CityFibre agreed a 538 million pounds ($750 million) takeover by a Goldman Sachs-backed consortium, saying it will be easier to fund its plan to build full-fibre networks serving 20 percent of the UK market under private ownership.

** Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec SA said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Peru’s Minsur S.A. to buy a 40 percent stake in a holding company that owns a Peruvian copper mine project for $168.5 million.

** British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it would subscribe for more shares in Circassia by injecting cash into the respiratory drug specialist to take its stake to a maximum of 19.9 percent from 14.2 percent.

** Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on Tuesday it agreed to sell an offshore construction vessel to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd to reduce debt. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)