April 25, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Rare disease specialist Shire said on Wednesday it was willing to recommend a sweetened $64 billion offer from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to shareholders, in what would be the biggest acquisition of a drug company this year.

** U.S. cable company Comcast Corp made a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday, beating an already agreed takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox by 16 percent.

** India’s Bharti Infratel Ltd said it has agreed to merge with Indus Towers, in a deal that creates the world’s No. 2 telecom tower company with an estimated equity value of $14.6 billion.

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc on Tuesday said it will sell 23 television stations to several companies after completing its $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co .

** U.S. supermarket operator Supervalu Inc said on Tuesday it would sell eight of its distribution centers to an undisclosed buyer for about $483 million following pressure from activist shareholders.

** India’s Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd raised its offer for rival Fortis Healthcare Ltd for the second time in a month, now valuing Fortis’ hospital business about 4 percent more than it had earlier.

** Whitbread will spin off Costa Coffee after activist investors pushed for Britain’s biggest coffee chain to be listed as a separate business.

** German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co remains interested in Thyssenkrupp’s materials trading division but is under no pressure to do any deal, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

** Italy plans to extend by six months a deadline to conclude the sale of ailing carrier Alitalia so that a new government being formed can handle the process, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
