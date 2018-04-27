April 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** E.ON published its 5.2 billion euro ($6.28 billion) takeover offer for a minority stake in German energy group Innogy, part of a plan to break up the RWE subsidiary.

** Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Xerox Corp have reopened talks about their $6.1 billion merger agreement, a Fujifilm spokeswoman said, confirming what sources in the United States had told Reuters.

** Chinese authorities have given the green light for Zhejiang Geely Holding’s purchase of an 8.2 percent stake in Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo, Swedish public service radio cited a Geely senior executive as saying.

** Square Inc, the payments company led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, will acquire website building startup Weebly, the company said.

** Japan’s Kobe Steel Ltd said it will sell 75 percent of its stake in its real estate unit to two Japanese real estate firms for 74 billion yen ($678 million).

** The United Arab Emirates satellite operator Yahsat said it reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in fellow operator Thuraya.

** National Bank of Greece, the country’s second-largest lender by assets, said it would continue the process for the sale of its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary National insurance.

** Canadian miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd said it is planning to divest all of its cobalt assets in Canada and that it sold some gold interests in the United States. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)