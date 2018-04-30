April 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Sainsbury’s and Asda, the UK arm of Walmart , confirmed they had agreed a 13.3 billion pounds ($18.33 billion) merger to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group by market share, surpassing current leader Tesco.

** ExxonMobil has agreed to acquire Indonesian motorcycle lubricant maker PT Federal Karyatama (FKT) in a $436 million transaction, FKT’s parent PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika said.

** Mondi has agreed to buy a privately owned industrial bags maker operating in Egypt for 23.7 million euros ($28.75 million) to expand deeper into the Middle East, the South African packaging group said.

** AccorHotels has agreed to buy rival Movenpick Hotels & Resorts for 560 million Swiss francs ($567 million), in a deal which Accor said would boost its earnings and marks the latest example of the French group’s ambitious takeover strategy.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion to form a company that would leapfrog Valero Energy Corp as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity.

** German chemicals maker BASF secured EU antitrust approval to acquire a package of businesses from Bayer after pledging to sell some assets to address competition concerns.

** EU antitrust authorities approved U.S. wheel parts supplier Accuride’s acquisition of German peer Mefro Wheels after it agreed to sell an Italian business.

** Prologis Inc, a logistics company with a global footprint, will acquire smaller U.S. rival DCT Industrial Trust Inc in an $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, including the assumption of debt, the two companies said.

** T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp said they had agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal and believed they could win over skeptical regulators because the merger would create thousands of jobs and help the United States beat China to create the next generation mobile network.

** Finnish utility Fortum said Russian authorities had approved its acquisition of up to 50 percent of German counterpart Uniper, playing down the decision to effectively deny it a controlling stake.

** Russia has given preliminary approval to a bid by U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger to acquire up to 49 percent of Russia’s Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), an unexpected decision given a chill in U.S.-Russian relations.

** The boss of Kantar, the data and market research division of advertising giant WPP, has been sounding out backers for a potential 3.5 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) management buyout of the unit, The Times reported.

** Fujifilm Holdings Corp’s merger with U.S. firm Xerox Corp was temporarily blocked on Friday following a court ruling, handing its activist investors a win after they sued to stop the deal.

** Generics drug companies Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories Inc have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)