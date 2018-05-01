May 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Plane maker Boeing Co said it will buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash to expand its aircraft services business.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has dropped its bid for most of SkyBridge Capital, a hedge fund investment firm founded by U.S. President Donald Trump’s former aide Anthony Scaramucci, as the deal was still stuck with U.S. regulators after more than a year.

** National Grid Plc said it would sell its remaining 25 percent stake in Quadgas HoldCo Limited, which owns Cadent Gas for cash proceeds of about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.65 billion).

** India has extended the deadline to receive initial bids for its stake in state-run carrier Air India to May 31 from May 14 earlier, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

** Mining services provider Mineral Resources Ltd said it was looking to sell a minority stake in its Wodgina Lithium mine in the west of Australia.

** India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd said it received a revised takeover proposal from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd .

** U.S. activist fund Elliott Management has begun a legal dispute with South Korea over a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates after Elliott lost a proxy battle to block it, a South Korean government official said.

** Private equity firm Lantern Capital is nearing a deal to acquire the Weinstein Company, the TV and film studio whose former chairman Harvey Weinstein faces sexual assault claims, with a $310 million offer, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)