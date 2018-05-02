May 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy a 60 percent stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N), CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

** Nokia is planning to sell its small digital health business, including activity trackers and smartwatches, to Eric Carreel, co-founder of Withings, the Finnish company said.

** Xerox Corp said its CEO and most of its board will step down to settle a suit brought by shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, with new management planning to look at restructuring or terminating a contentious deal with Fujifilm Holdings.

** British online supermarket pioneer Ocado has signed a partnership with Swedish market leader ICA Group , its third major deal in six months as food retailers race to meet the challenge of online competition.

** China’s HNA Group is selling a real-estate focused unit for 2.9 billion yuan ($456.08 million), the firm said in a regulatory filing, amid a broader sell down by the debt-laden conglomerate as it looks to raise funds.

** Private equity firm Lantern Capital is the winning bidder for substantially all the assets of the Weinstein Co, the TV and film studio that filed for bankruptcy after co-founder Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault, the Weinstein Co said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)