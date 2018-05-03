May 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Volkswagen is pondering spin-offs of non-core assets such as motorcycle maker Ducati and transmissions maker Renk, its new chief executive said, as the group seeks to boost its efficiency and become more nimble.

** Germany’s biggest residential property company, Vonovia , announced plans for a public cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park AB for 9.56 billion Swedish krona ($1.08 billion).

** Pillarstone has taken over Manucor after restructuring the Italian packaging firm’s debt, the debt managing platform set up by U.S. investment firm KKR said.

** Canadian media company Stingray Digital Group Inc said it would buy Newfoundland Capital Corp for about C$506 million ($393.01 million), including debt, adding radio broadcasting assets to its business.

** Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said it expects to complete talks with suitor Harbour Energy within a few weeks, as the U.S. private equity-backed firm finalises due diligence on its $10.4 billion takeover offer. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)