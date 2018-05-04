May 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart’s board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75 percent in the company to a group led by Walmart Inc for about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments lobbed a last-minute $1.4 billion offer for Australian liver-cancer treatment firm Sirtex Medical, trumping Varian Medical Systems days before the U.S. firm was set to seal a takeover deal.

** The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has received approval from Bangladesh’s market regulator to sell a 25 percent stake to a Chinese consortium that includes the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, the DSE’s top executive said.

** Cleveland Square, an investment vehicle run by private equity investor Gary Klesch, has raised its stake in British roadside recovery group and insurer AA, a regulatory filing showed.

** Pharmaceutical group Bayer has sold a further stake in plastics company Covestro for 2.2 billion euros ($2.64 billion), placing a holding of 14.2 percent via an accelerated bookbuilding process.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first three months of the year, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC, aggressively ramping up its bets on the iPhone maker.

** Brazil’s CPFL Energia SA is eyeing distribution assets being sold off by state-run utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)