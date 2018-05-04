(Adds Newell Brands, IAG, DZ Bank, Flipkart)

May 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:

** Newell Brands Inc expanded a divestiture plan, which will eliminate a third of its sales, and the consumer products maker said it is selling its Waddington Group packaging unit for $2.3 billion in a bid to be a nimbler company.

** British Airways-owner IAG is considering its options after Norwegian Air Shuttle rebuffed two takeover advances, IAG said, warning some airlines will struggle to survive as fuel prices rise.

** Germany’s No.2 lender DZ Bank plans to sell certain assets of its troubled ship and aircraft financing division DVB after receiving muted interest for the whole business, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart’s board is yet to finalize a deal to sell a stake to Walmart Inc, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding that a deal could just be days away.

** Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments lobbed a last-minute $1.4 billion offer for Australian liver-cancer treatment firm Sirtex Medical, trumping Varian Medical Systems days before the U.S. firm was set to seal a takeover deal.

** The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has received approval from Bangladesh’s market regulator to sell a 25 percent stake to a Chinese consortium that includes the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, the DSE’s top executive said.

** Cleveland Square, an investment vehicle run by private equity investor Gary Klesch, has raised its stake in British roadside recovery group and insurer AA, a regulatory filing showed.

** Pharmaceutical group Bayer has sold a further stake in plastics company Covestro for 2.2 billion euros ($2.64 billion), placing a holding of 14.2 percent via an accelerated bookbuilding process.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first three months of the year, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC, aggressively ramping up its bets on the iPhone maker.

** Brazil’s CPFL Energia SA is eyeing distribution assets being sold off by state-run utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)