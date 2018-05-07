May 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Swiss-based food giant Nestle will pay Starbucks $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to sell the U.S. coffee chain’s products around the world in a global alliance aimed at reinvigorating their coffee empires.

** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc agreed to buy Israeli flavours and ingredients maker Frutarom for $7.1 billion in cash and stock, vying for the industry’s top spot with market leader Givaudan.

** Australian plumbing products supplier Reece Ltd said it would buy privately held Texas-based peer Morsco Inc for $1.44 billion including debt, in a push to gain access to the fast-growing markets of the southern United States.

** Aldar Properties said it had reached agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC) to acquire real estate assets worth 3.7 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), marking further consolidation of state-controlled entities in the emirate.

** Nokia said it has acquired software maker SpaceTime Insight, which industrial customers use to manage millions of devices and assets across their networks, marking the equipment supplier’s latest push to expand beyond telecoms.

** India’s privately held Manipal Hospitals sweetened its bid for rival Fortis Healthcare Ltd, offering to inject 21 billion rupees ($314 million) to help the ailing hospital operator meet its immediate cash needs.

** Discussions between Swiss Re and SoftBank about the Japanese group potentially taking a stake in the reinsurer are faltering, the Financial Times reported, quoting people close to the situation.

** America Tower Corp will acquire Telkom Kenya’s transmission towers in a deal expected to be concluded in the second half of this year, allowing Telkom to invest in its internet network, the two companies said. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)