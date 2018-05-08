(Adds Comcast, Uniper, Xerox. Updates Virgin Money)

May 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to buy London-listed Shire for 45.3 billion pounds ($61.50 billion) on Tuesday, marking the biggest deal yet in a wave of transactions sweeping the drugs industry.

** U.S. group Comcast stepped up its push to buy European pay-TV group Sky on Tuesday, seeking regulatory and political approval even as it manoeuvres for a broader deal with bid rival, Rupert Murdoch’s Fox .

** Walmart is likely to announce its much-anticipated deal to buy a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart before the end of this week, two sources said, in what is likely to be the U.S. retail giant’s biggest acquisition of a business.

** Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, shareholders in Xerox Corp who oppose an agreed deal with Fujifilm Holdings , said they would consider an all-cash bid of at least $40 per share - a 43 percent premium to the Japanese firm’s offer.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Gas B.V. unit said it was selling its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for $3.3 billion.

** South Korea’s largest telecom firm, SK Telecom Co Ltd , said it and a partner had decided to wholly buy domestic security systems company ADT Caps for about 1.28 trillion won ($1.2 billion).

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s divestment of a controlling interest in Indonesia’s Grasberg mine is still planned for 2018, even though the price and some contract terms are still to be agreed, the head of state mining holding company PT Inalum said.

** Canadian miners Lundin Mining Corp and Euro Sun Mining Inc disclosed an offer made earlier to buy base metals company Nevsun Resources Ltd, which rejected the C$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) proposal.

** Canadian landlord NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announced a $312 million strategic investment in Australian hospital operator Healthscope as part of a plan to buy its real estate amid a private equity takeover bid for the firm.

** Israel’s Avgol Industries said its shareholders HFH International and Leumi Partners are negotiating the sale of their majority stake in the non-woven fabrics producer.

** E.ON can realise plans to integrate rival Innogy IGY.DE by acquiring a 76.8 percent from RWE, the group’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker said, lowering the chances of a higher follow-up offer in a potential squeeze-out.

** Alibaba Group has bought the entire share capital of Rocket Internet’s South Asian ecommerce platform Daraz Group, Rocket Internet said.

** British entrepreneur Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin business empire, is reviewing a 1.6 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) takeover bid that could turn the fledgling lender he founded almost 25 years ago into one of Britain’s biggest banks.

** Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Cohu Inc will buy rival Xcerra Corp XCRA.O for about $796 million, the semiconductor testing company said on Tuesday, two months after a U.S. security panel blocked Xcerra’s sale to a Chinese state-backed fund.

** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management has dropped plans to make a takeover bid for British bus and rail operator FirstGroup, after having two approaches turned down.

** British regulators have launched an in-depth investigation into the tie-up between the retail power unit of SSE Plc and Npower, owned by Germany’s Innogy, saying it may reduce competition and increase prices for some households.

** Cohu Inc will buy rival Xcerra Corp for about $796 million, the semiconductor testing company said, two months after a U.S. security panel blocked Xcerra’s sale to a Chinese state-backed fund.

** Pencil maker Dixon Ticonderoga, which is owned by Italian group Fila, agreed to buy U.S.-based school art and craft products supplier Pacon Group for $340 million.

** Germany’s Uniper denied trying to undermine a deal that will make Finnish utility Fortum its top investor, and said it had been open and transparent during the process. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)