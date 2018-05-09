May 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Vodafone has agreed to pay $21.8 billion to buy Liberty Global’s assets in Germany and eastern Europe to take on rivals with a broader range of superfast cable TV, broadband and mobile services.

** U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc is acquiring Indian e-commerce player Flipkart, SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son said.

** HR services provider Recruit Holdings Co has agreed to buy Glassdoor Inc for $1.2 billion, in a deal that will give the Japanese firm access to the U.S. job-website operator’s vast database of company reviews and salary data.

** Agribusiness company Scales Corp Ltd said it would sell its cold storage business for NZ$151.4 million($105.4 million) to Australian company Emergent Cold.

** French oil company Total has agreed to sell its retail business in Haiti to Bandari Corporation Ltd, a consortium formed by local and regional players.

** Australian digital classifieds company Mitula Group said Japanese real estate portal Lifull Co agreed to buy the company for about A$188.3 million ($140 million) and merge it with Lifull’s online classifieds unit. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)