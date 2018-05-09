(Adds Enbridge, BNP Paribas, Naspers, Xerox. Updates Walmart)

May 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Walmart Inc has agreed to pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 percent stake in Indian online shopping site Flipkart, the U.S. retailer’s biggest foreign investment as it battles rival Amazon.com Inc in one of the world’s biggest emerging markets.

** South African Internet and entertainment firm Naspers sold its entire 11.18 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart to Walmart Inc for $2.2 billion, it said.

** Vodafone has agreed to pay $21.8 billion to buy Liberty Global’s assets in Germany and eastern Europe to take on rivals with a broader range of superfast cable TV, broadband and mobile services.

** HR services provider Recruit Holdings Co has agreed to buy Glassdoor Inc for $1.2 billion, in a deal that will give the Japanese firm access to the U.S. job-website operator’s vast database of company reviews and salary data.

** Agribusiness company Scales Corp Ltd said it would sell its cold storage business for NZ$151.4 million($105.4 million) to Australian company Emergent Cold.

** French oil company Total has agreed to sell its retail business in Haiti to Bandari Corporation Ltd, a consortium formed by local and regional players.

** Australian digital classifieds company Mitula Group said Japanese real estate portal Lifull Co agreed to buy the company for about A$188.3 million ($140 million) and merge it with Lifull’s online classifieds unit.

** BNP Paribas announced a secondary offering of shares in First Hawaiian Inc, resulting in the French bank relinquishing its majority ownership of the Hawaiian bank.

** Enbridge Inc will sell a 49 percent stake in some of its renewable power assets for C$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion), the pipeline operator said on Wednesday, as it seeks to shed non-core businesses and reduce its massive debt load.

** Xerox Corp’s board said it intended to resume merger discussions with Fujifilm Corp, seeking a superior deal to terms announced at the end of January that have spurred a complex proxy fight over the company. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)