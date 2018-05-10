May 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** French manufacturing group Alstom said it had signed an agreement with General Electric to exit three joint ventures in return for a payment of 2.59 billion euros ($3.08 billion).

** French oil and gas major Total said that it has agreed to buy up to 50.8 million shares of Clean Energy Corp’s common stock for $83.4 million, to become its largest stockholder with a 25 percent stake.

** General Motors will stay in South Korea for at least 10 years and set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in the country, government officials said, revealing terms of a deal aimed at rescuing the U.S. automaker’s struggling GM Korea unit.

** Asmodee Group, the French maker of board game Catan and distributor of Pokemon cards in parts of Europe, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)