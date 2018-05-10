(Adds Canadian Tire, Lilly, Shell and Odebrecht)

May 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** French manufacturing group Alstom said it had signed an agreement with General Electric to exit three joint ventures in return for a payment of 2.59 billion euros ($3.08 billion).

** Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy Armo BioSciences Inc for about $1.6 billion to bolster its portfolio of cancer drugs, merely four months after the smaller drug developer went public.

** Royal Dutch Shell will sell its stake in Amberjack Pipeline Co to its master limited partnership Shell Midstream Partners LP for $1.22 billion, the U.S. pipeline operator said.

** Canadian Tire Corp will buy Norway-based Helly Hansen for C$985 million ($771.2 million) including debt, the diversified retailer said, as it expands its sportswear business.

** French oil and gas major Total said that it has agreed to buy up to 50.8 million shares of Clean Energy Corp’s common stock for $83.4 million, to become its largest stockholder with a 25 percent stake.

** General Motors will stay in South Korea for at least 10 years and set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in the country, government officials said, revealing terms of a deal aimed at rescuing the U.S. automaker’s struggling GM Korea unit.

** Australian infrastructure fund IFM is in talks to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in German network operator 50Hertz to China’s State Grid after existing shareholder Elia snapped up the first 20 percent stake, sources said.

** Asmodee Group, the French maker of board game Catan and distributor of Pokemon cards in parts of Europe, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

** Brazilian creditors of conglomerate Odebrecht SA are leading the efforts to sell the group’s commuter rail unit Supervia Concessionaria de Transporte Ferroviario SA, as banks pressure the corruption-ensnared group to accelerate asset sales, three people with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)