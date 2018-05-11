FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Silver Lake is buying Zoopla and PrimeLocation owner ZPG for 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion), delivering a windfall for its largest shareholder the Daily Mail publishing group.

**India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd has accepted an offer of investment from two prominent business families, picking an underdog in a five-way battle for a piece of the promising yet cash-strapped hospital operator.

** French building materials company Saint-Gobain has ended its protracted hostile takeover bid for Sika with a deal that gives it 10.75 percent of its Swiss peer and drops its plan to gain control through extra voting rights.

** Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said that its unit sold one of its retail store operators to China’s Liqun Commercial Group for 291 billion won ($272.5 million). (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

