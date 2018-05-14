FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:02 AM / in 2 hours

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management made a $3.3 billion approach for Australian hospital group Healthscope, trumping a local buyout proposal and sending shares of the target up to a two-year high.

** China has resumed its review of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors NV, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

** French group AccorHotels has agreed to buy the management company behind Chile’s Atton Hoteles for around $105 million, in a deal which AccorHotels said would boost its earnings and strengthen its position in Latin America

** Xerox Corp has scrapped a planned $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that also hands control of the U.S. photocopier giant to new management.

** China’s state-owned utility China Three Gorges on Friday launched a bid to take control of Portugal’s biggest company EDP, offering a premium of just below 5 percent on the power firm’s closing stock price.

** British serviced office provider IWG has attracted takeover approaches from three rival suitors, potentially plunging the $3.1 billion company into a bidding war. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

