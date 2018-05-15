May 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** France’s Avril has purchased a majority stake in Italian olive oil maker Costa d’Oro, making it the third largest producer in the fast-developing market, the oilseed group said on Tuesday.

** Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it would examine whether a takeover of miner Lonmin by South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater would lessen competition.

** The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has signed an agreement to sell a 25 percent stake to a Chinese consortium that includes the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, a top DSE executive said.

** Santos Ltd’s suitor Harbour Energy said on Tuesday it is working with its target’s top shareholders, China’s ENN Ecological Holdings and Hony Capital, toward sealing a takeover offer for the Australian gas producer.

** Turkey’s Denizbank chief executive Hakan Ates said on Tuesday that he hoped the sale of the bank would be completed in May.

** Chinese state-owned carmaker FAW Group has agreed to invest around $260 million in China-backed electric car start-up Byton as part of an ongoing series-B funding round, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc has invested $306 million in ESR Cayman Ltd, a logistics fund developer and manager backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, ESR said in a statement on Tuesday.

** French gas and power group Engie said it is in talks with Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to buy Petrobras’ gas pipeline network Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG).

** French payments company Worldline will buy the payments unit of Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group in a $2.75 billion deal, in the latest example of consolidation within the sector, as financial sector companies seek to benefit from the shift towards electronic and online payments.

** State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has selected Jeddah-based hospital operator Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital as a preferred bidder for its medical unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

** India’s Manipal Hospital and private equity firm TPG Capital Management on Monday sweetened their bid to buy Fortis Healthcare Ltd, just days after the Fortis board said it favoured a rival offer to the dismay of many shareholders.

** CBS Corp filed a lawsuit on Monday to reduce the voting power of controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc, the movie theater company owned by Sumner and Shari Redstone, in an act of defiance aimed at thwarting the Redstones’ plan to merge CBS with Viacom Inc.

** Xerox Corp has scrapped a planned $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that also hands control of the U.S. photocopier giant to new management.

** Valero Energy Corp has agreed to purchase Pure Biofuels Del Peru from private equity firm Pegasus Capital Advisors, the companies said on Monday, marking the U.S. refiner’s first infrastructure investment in South America.

** Shares in Portuguese utility EDP jumped as much as 12 percent on Monday to trade above the price of a bid by China Three Gorges, indicating investors think the $10.8 billion offer is an opening gambit that could lead to a higher or rival bid.

** German automotive parts company Hella is holding talks with potential investors over a sale of its wholesale activities, it said on Monday.

** NXP Semiconductors NV’s shares jumped as much as 11.7 percent on Monday after a report that China has resumed review of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion buyout of the Dutch semiconductor company.

** Aurora Cannabis Inc will buy rival MedReleaf Corp for C$3.2 billion ($2.51 billion) in the biggest deal yet to unify major Canadian pot growers, as the country moves toward legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

** Struggling department store operator Sears Holdings Corp said on Monday it has formed a special committee to explore the sale of its Kenmore appliances brand, home improvement products and parts direct business.

** Eli Lilly and Co will buy AurKa Pharma Inc in a deal potentially worth up to $575 million, the U.S. drugmaker said on Monday, seeking access to the privately-held firm’s experimental cancer treatment for solid tumors. ** Burberry is to take over one of its leather goods suppliers in Italy as the British group seeks to boost its handbag business in a drive to take its brand more upmarket. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)