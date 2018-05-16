May 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. packaging company International Paper will not make a hostile bid for Irish rival Smurfit Kappa, it said after being given until June 6 to make a binding offer.

** Hearing aid makers Widex and Sivantos agreed to merge to form the world’s third-largest supplier behind market leaders Sonova and William Demant.

** Vietnam’s trade ministry said it is considering launching a formal investigation into the takeover of Uber Technologies’ Southeast Asia business by rival Grab after an initial probe showed the deal would violate antitrust law.

** Saudi British Bank (SABB) and Alawwal Bank have agreed a merger to create Saudi Arabia’s third-biggest lender, in a $5 billion deal that marks the first major banking tie-up in the kingdom in two decades.

** Paddy Power Betfair, is considering merging its U.S. business with fantasy sports company FanDuel to target the U.S. sports betting market, the Irish bookmaker said.

** Beijing Properties said its logistics subsidiary plans to sell its equity interests in properties worth about 6.42 billion yuan ($1.01 billion) to an offshore fund that will be set up with Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman.

** Indonesia’s Asia Pacific Resources Group, known as April Group, entered exclusive talks to acquire Brazilian pulpmaker Lwarcel Celulose Ltda, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** China’s Tianqi Lithium is nearing a deal to buy a 24 percent stake in Chile’s Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), one of the world’s biggest lithium producers, for about $4.3 billion, two people close to the transaction said.

** TPG’s growth investment arm has raised its stake in Tanium Inc with a $175 million investment, valuing the U.S. cyber security start-up at about $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said it is in talks with the provincial government of the southeast province of Jiangxi to acquire a controlling stake in Jiangzhong Group.

** Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) plans to sell up to 4 billion reais ($1 billion) in assets by the end of the year, in addition to an already announced $400 million U.S. sale, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch told analysts.

** Tyson Foods Inc said it would buy the poultry rendering and blending assets of American Proteins Inc for about $850 million, as the company looks to recycle more animal products to use in feed and pet food.

** Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it will examine whether a takeover of Lonmin by South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater would reduce competition, knocking shares in both mining firms.

** French electronics retailer Fnac Darty and Germany’s MediaMarktSaturn said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a European retail alliance on purchasing, in a bid to boost their efficiency.

** Microchip Technology Inc received antitrust clearance from China to buy rival Microsemi Corp, marking the first approval of a major technology deal by the country since the Broadcom-Brocade deal in August.

** The Montenegrin government paid a first tranche of 68.9 million euros ($81.6 million) to buy Italian company A2A's stake in the Balkan country's power utility EPCG .