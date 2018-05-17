May 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd said it would sell 62.5 million Class A shares in Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) to Tianqi Lithium Corp for $4.07 billion.

** Pipeline operator Williams Cos said it would buy the remaining 26 percent stake that it does not already own in its master limited partnership, William Partners LP, for $10.5 billion.

** Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said it would bring its independent units and liquids and gas pipeline assets under a single listed entity as part of a move to streamline its corporate structure.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has agreed to sell its 55 percent stake in a Cambodian joint venture to Japan’s J Trust, as the lender exits a string of minority holdings to streamline its capital requirements.

** China regulatory authorities have approved the $18 billion sale of Toshiba Corp’s chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, without citing sources.

** Finnish healthcare company Terveystalo has agreed to buy Swedish rival Attendo’s Finnish operations for 233 million euros ($275 million).

** U.S. investment fund Harbour Energy formalised its $10.36 billion bid for Australia’s Santos Ltd but failed to sweeten its offer, dashing hopes of a higher price and sending the oil and gas producer’s shares lower.

** Bartlett and Company, which says it is a top exporter of U.S. grain to Mexico, will merge with logistics provider Savage Companies, the firms said, in the latest round of consolidation to hit the struggling agriculture sector.

** A Delaware judge essentially called a time out in the escalating feud between the board of CBS Corp and its controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc, owned by the Redstone family, which wants to merge it with Viacom Inc .

** Russia’s Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) said it has closed a deal to buy Slovak European Rating Agency (ERA), its first acquisition outside Russia as it aims to expand abroad. (Compiled by Akshara in Bengaluru)