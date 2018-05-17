(Updates Tianqi Lithium Corp, Enbridge Inc, Williams Cos, Toshiba Corp; adds Anglo American PLC, Ocado Group PLC)

May 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:

** China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said it would buy a minority stake in Chilean lithium producer SQM for $4.07 billion, gaining more global access to a key component in rechargeable batteries that power mobile phones and electric cars.

** Three large North American pipeline operators said on Thursday they would absorb their midstream assets after a U.S. energy regulator removed some tax benefits for master limited partnerships (MLP) in March. Enbridge Inc, Williams Cos and Cheniere Energy Inc all said they would buy out their MLP pipeline or storage assets in multi-billion dollar deals.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has agreed to sell its 55 percent stake in a Cambodian joint venture to Japan’s J Trust, as the lender exits a string of minority holdings to streamline its capital requirements.

** Toshiba Corp said that China regulators have approved the $18 billion sale of its chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, marking the end to a year-long saga surrounding its most prized asset.

** Finnish healthcare company Terveystalo has agreed to buy Swedish rival Attendo’s Finnish operations for 233 million euros ($275 million).

** U.S. investment fund Harbour Energy formalised its $10.36 billion bid for Australia’s Santos Ltd but failed to sweeten its offer, dashing hopes of a higher price and sending the oil and gas producer’s shares lower.

** Bartlett and Company, which says it is a top exporter of U.S. grain to Mexico, will merge with logistics provider Savage Companies, the firms said, in the latest round of consolidation to hit the struggling agriculture sector.

** A Delaware judge essentially called a time out in the escalating feud between the board of CBS Corp and its controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc, owned by the Redstone family, which wants to merge it with Viacom Inc .

** Russia’s Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) said it has closed a deal to buy Slovak European Rating Agency (ERA), its first acquisition outside Russia as it aims to expand abroad.

** Anglo American is likely to sell up to 30 percent of its multi-billion dollar Peruvian copper project Quellaveco to Japanese entities, including Mitsubishi, which already own part of it, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Britain’s online supermarket Ocado clinched a game-changing deal with Kroger as its exclusive partner in the U.S., securing its entry into the world’s biggest market and sending its shares soaring more than 50 percent. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)