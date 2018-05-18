May 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** The RAG Foundation, a German public sector trust, bought a 4.5 percent stake in property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank from Hypo Real Estate (HRE) in a placement earlier this week, according to a filing by Pfandbriefbank (PBB).

** Fresenius SE’s chief executive has defended the company’s decision to pull out of a planned $4.8 billion takeover of Akorn, saying it was the only option after uncovering data integrity breaches at the U.S drugmaker.

** South Africa’s Murray & Roberts and construction firm Aveng Limited said they have agreed in principle on a potential merger, sending Aveng shares more than 29 percent higher.

** Tata Steel’s Dutch works council could take until August to complete its assessment of a planned joint venture with Thyssenkrupp, its president said, questioning the German group’s timeline for a signing of the deal by end-June.

** Buyout fund CVC Capital has agreed to buy a majority stake in Mehilainen, one of Finland’s largest healthcare companies, from private equity companies KKR and Triton.

** Singapore Airlines Ltd plans to absorb its underperforming regional arm SilkAir after 2020 when a programme to upgrade cabins at a cost of more than S$100 million ($74.5 million) gets underway.

** Britain’s competition regulator has invited all interested parties to submit their views on a proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.9 billion) deal to combine Sainsbury’s with Walmart’s Asda supermarket chain.

** Fujifilm Holdings Corp is planning to sue Xerox Corp soon deeming that the U.S. photocopier company has no legal right to unilaterally scrap their $6.1 billion merger, a senior Fujifilm executive said.

** ESR-REIT will buy rival Viva Industrial Trust in a proposed deal valued at S$936.7 million, marking the first consolidation among Singapore’s crowded mid-cap real estate investment trusts.

** Lloyds Banking Group has sold its Irish residential mortgage portfolio to Barclays for around 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) in cash, as part of a plan to focus on its core British market.

** CBS Corp’s board voted to end Shari Redstone’s control of the media company, but the move will not take effect unless a Delaware judge sides with CBS in its litigation to stop a potential merger with Viacom Inc.

** Mexican bottler Arca Continental said that it had suspended negotiations to buy shares in Corporacion Lindley because of a change in the tax burden on Lindley’s products in Peru.

** Mudrick Capital Management LP filed a lawsuit against satellite communications company Globalstar Inc over its proposed merger with FiberLight LLC, stating that the terms of the deal valued at $1.65 billion are “wildly unfair.”

** Pipeline operators Enbridge Inc, Williams Cos and Cheniere Energy Inc said they would restructure after a U.S. rule change removed a key tax benefit for publicly traded partnerships controlled by those companies.

** The co-founder of New York-based marketing firm Didit is interested in buying gossip website Gawker Media LLC out of bankruptcy after a U.S. judge approved a settlement with the investor Peter Thiel, whose funding of a lawsuit against Gawker forced it to close in 2016.

** New Zealand’s Goodman Property Trust (GMT) will sell its majority-held VXV office portfolio to a number of Blackstone funds for NZ$635 million ($436.44 million), in the U.S. private equity giant’s latest move further into Oceania.

** U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co struck a deal with British online grocer Ocado to ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses, upping the ante in the battle with Amazon.com Inc and sending Ocado shares rocketing.

** PayPal Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire iZettle, one of Europe’s best known financial technology startups, for $2.2 billion, the companies said. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)