May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Australia’s BWX Ltd, a marketer of branded skin and hair care products, said it received an unsolicited takeover proposal from two senior company officers in partnership with Bain Capital Private Equity, valuing the company at A$803.4 million ($603.1 million).

** South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said it has dropped a restructuring proposal due to “uncertainty” about gaining shareholder approval next week in the face of opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp and other investors.

** Six institutional investors from the United States and Europe are in talks with Kuwait’s Noor Financial Investment to buy a combined 9.59 percent stake in Pakistan’s top Islamic lender Meezan Bank from the Gulf company, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Japan’s Hitachi targets Elliott’s stake in Ansaldo STS in order to fully control the rail-signalling company, Hitachi Rail Chief Executive was quoted as saying in an Italian paper.

** Australia’s top power producer AGL Energy turned down a A$250 million ($188 million) offer for an ageing coal-fired energy plant from Chinese-owned Alinta Energy and shunned government pleas to keep the facility open beyond 2022.

** U.S.-based Harbour Energy made a final offer of $10.8 billion for Australia’s Santos Ltd, hiking its bid for a fifth time in nine months after a steep rise in oil prices and potentially deterring any rival bids.

** New Zealand’s Comvita Ltd said that talks with an unnamed third party for a possible takeover of the company have ended without a deal due to a “considerable distance” on price, sending its shares tumbling 7 percent.

** General Electric Co is nearing a deal to merge its transportation business, which manufactures train engines, with Wabtec Corp, a U.S. maker of equipment for the rail industry, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Egypt’s Beltone Financial is seeking a controlling stake in Oragroup, which owns banks in 12 African countries, as the company looks to expand its financial services on the African continent, Beltone said in a statement late on Saturday.

** U.S. hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc and private equity firm KKR & Co have joined forces to make an offer for U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)