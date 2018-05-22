May 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Varian Medical Systems said it would not increase its offer to buy Australian liver cancer treatment provider Sirtex Medical Ltd after Sirtex said Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments had submitted a formal bid.

** Australia’s Santos said it terminated discussions with Harbour Energy and rejected the U.S.-based firm’s final takeover offer of $10.8 billion.

** Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has agreed to buy Turkey’s Denizbank from Russia’s state-owned Sberbank for $3.2 billion to help establish itself as a leading bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

** LaSalle Hotel Properties decided to sell itself to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for $3.7 billion in cash, rejecting a cash-and-stock offer from rival Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

** Shares in Norwegian Air soared as investors reacted to a report of renewed interest in the budget carrier from British Airways-owner IAG.

** Taiwan’s Yageo Corp said its subsidiary is acquiring U.S. electronic component design and manufacturing company Pulse Electronics for $740 million in cash.

** Sony Corp said it would pay about $2.3 billion to gain control of EMI, becoming the world’s biggest music publisher in an industry that has found new life in streaming services.

** Anbang Insurance Group Co’s Century Securities was put up for sale with a price tag of at least $560 million - the first of planned asset sales under the watch of the state takeover group that has seized control of the troubled firm.

** Australian hospital group Healthscope Ltd rejected two takeover approaches and said it will instead explore selling its properties, in what analysts called a risky move that could invite a more favourable takeover bid.

** Adobe Systems Inc said on Monday it would buy e-commerce services provider Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion in cash, its biggest deal in nearly a decade.

** Australia’s APN Outdoor Group Ltd confirmed it had submitted a bid to buy HT&E’s outdoor advertising unit, Adshel, for an enterprise value of A$500 million ($379.05 million). (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)