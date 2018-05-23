May 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Renault and Nissan are reviewing the ownership structure of their carmaking alliance but are unlikely to merge into a single listed entity this year or next, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said.

** Barclays Plc is not exploring a potential merger with other banks, two sources close to the bank told Reuters, dismissing a media report that said Barclays was considering a possible deal with rivals including Standard Chartered.

** China’s Qumei Home Furnishing Group made an all-cash bid for Norway’s Ekornes, valuing the Oslo-listed furniture maker at 5.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($630.75 million), the companies said in a joint statement.

** Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd confirmed it was in discussions to sell its interest in the world’s second largest copper mine to Indonesia’s state mining holding company Inalum.

** Thailand’s Minor International Pcl said that it acquired a stake in Spain-based NH Hotel Group SA for 192 million euros ($225.79 million) to grow its hospitality footprint in Europe.

** SoftBank Group Corp said it is selling its roughly 20 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart IPO- to Walmart Inc, the first public divestment by its Vision Fund.

** Australia’s SeaLink Travel Group Ltd confirmed it received an unsolicited takeover proposal for the firm worth A$480.5 million ($363.64 million) from an undisclosed buyer which it rejected, sending its shares up as much as 12.3 percent.

** Independent Bank Group Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 billion to expand its operations in the state of Colorado.

** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, a U.S. provider of annuities and life insurance products, is exploring a sale after it attracted takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance will take a nearly 40 percent stake in a life insurance unit of a state-owned Chinese bank, the Nikkei reported. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)