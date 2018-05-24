(Adds Ryanair, Autogrill, Odebrecht; Updates Vontobel)

May 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Ryanair has never made an approach for Norwegian Air and does not intend to, the Irish airline said, disputing claims made by the chief executive of its rival budget carrier.

** Italian travel retailer Autogrill does not plan to break up the company, Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato said after a shareholders’ meeting.

** Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA denied receiving a proposal from LyondellBaseel Industries NV LYB.N to buy its controlling stake in Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA, Braskem said in a securities filing.

** Russia’s No.2 bank VTB said it had sold an 11.82 percent stake in food retailer Magnit worth 62.5 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) to Marathon Group, which is owned by Russian businessmen.

** Smurfit Kappa has agreed to buy Dutch paper and recycling firm Reparenco for about 460 million euros ($539 million), the Irish packaging group said, in its effort to see off a takeover bid from U.S. rival International Paper (IP) .

** Deutsche Telekom said it will keep its options open on the future of T-Systems, saying in an investor presentation it would “maintain strategic optionality” with regard to the troubled IT services unit.

** Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Investment Company has acquired a 44 percent stake worth at least $271 million in an oil subsidiary of gas giant Gazprom, the Russian company said.

** Britian’s RockRose Energy said it agreed to buy Netherland-based privately held oil and gas explorer Dyas BV, for 107 million euro ($125.3 million) in cash.

** Russian gas giant Gazprom said that its board of directors has agreed to sell 44 percent in the charter capital of its Gazprom Neft-Vostok subsidiary to United Arab Emirates’ Mubadala Petroleum company.

** Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, who has been placed under U.S. sanctions, confirmed he had resumed talks about merging his power assets with gas giant Gazprom, Russian agencies reported.

** Private bank Vontobel is buying smaller competitor Notenstein La Roche from Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen for $705 million, the first in what industry insiders expect could be a new wave of consolidation in the sector.

** Oman Arab Bank, a unit of Ominvest, and Alizz Islamic Bank are exploring a merger, the two banks said, joining an increasing trend among Gulf banks to consolidate.

** Westfield Corp shareholders have voted in favour of a $16 billion takeover by Unibail-Rodamco, the chairman of the Australian shopping mall giant said.

** Canada has blocked a proposed C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) takeover of construction company Aecon by a Chinese state builder on national security grounds, underscoring rising wariness of Chinese firms buying up assets in Western countries.

** Eddie Bauer LLC and Pacific Sunwear of California LLC are exploring a merger to consolidate their store footprint and weather a prolonged downturn in the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail sector, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** DynCorp International Inc, a U.S. defense contractor owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $1.3 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Australian energy retailer Origin Energy Ltd said it has agreed to sell its metering business, Acumen, for A$267 mln ($202.07 mln) to intelliHUB, a company to be jointly owned by Pacific Equity Partners and Landis+Gyr.

** Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd is buying the U.K.’s John Guest Holdings Ltd for A$1.22 billion ($922.93 million), the Australian plumbing fittings maker said.

** Comcast Corp confirmed on Wednesday it was preparing a higher, all-cash offer for most of the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, setting up a bidding war with rival Walt Disney Co, which already has agreed to a $52-billion deal with Fox.