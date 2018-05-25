May 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Telecom group Telia is in advanced negotiations to buy media group Bonnier’s broadcasting business for 10-12 billion crowns ($1.15-1.38 billion), Swedish magazine Resume said, referring to sources.

** A consortium led by Swiss asset manager Partners Group Holding will buy Techem from Macquarie in a deal that values the German metering company at an enterprise value of 4.6 billion euros ($5.4 billion), Partners Group said.

** German investment house ATON raised its takeover offer for Murray & Roberts around 13 percent to $426 million, attempting to secure investor backing after the South African builder struck a deal of its own last week.

** Polish media and telecoms group Cyfrowy Polsat said late Thursday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in sports content producer and distributor Eleven Sports Network Sp.z o.o. (ESN) for 38 million euros ($44.48 million).

** India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are in talks to merge ahead of the implementation of a universal exchange framework in October, the Business Standard newspaper reported.

** Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers is selling UK home improvement chain Homebase for a nominal 1 pound ($1.34) just two years after buying it, ending an embarrassing offshore adventure that cost it $1 billion and sowing doubts about its future investments. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)