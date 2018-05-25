FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 25, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Telecom group Telia is in advanced negotiations to buy media group Bonnier’s broadcasting business for 10-12 billion crowns ($1.15-1.38 billion), Swedish magazine Resume said, referring to sources.

** A consortium led by Swiss asset manager Partners Group Holding will buy Techem from Macquarie in a deal that values the German metering company at an enterprise value of 4.6 billion euros ($5.4 billion), Partners Group said.

** German investment house ATON raised its takeover offer for Murray & Roberts around 13 percent to $426 million, attempting to secure investor backing after the South African builder struck a deal of its own last week.

** Polish media and telecoms group Cyfrowy Polsat said late Thursday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in sports content producer and distributor Eleven Sports Network Sp.z o.o. (ESN) for 38 million euros ($44.48 million).

** India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are in talks to merge ahead of the implementation of a universal exchange framework in October, the Business Standard newspaper reported.

** Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers is selling UK home improvement chain Homebase for a nominal 1 pound ($1.34) just two years after buying it, ending an embarrassing offshore adventure that cost it $1 billion and sowing doubts about its future investments. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.