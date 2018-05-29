May 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday: ** Fortis Healthcare Ltd decided to initiate a fresh bidding process, after the board’s previous choice of the investment offer in the bidding war did not appeal to shareholders. ** Auto supplier Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts has made an approach to buy German rival Grammer at a time when Chinese takeovers face increased scrutiny from German and European authorities eager to protect domestic know-how. ** German seed seller KWS Saat has made a rival offer for Bayer’s vegetable seed business, a unit Bayer had agreed to sell to BASF as part of its planned merger with Monsanto. ** China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd is offering to guarantee jobs for 7-1/2 years as part of its proposed takeover of German automotive supplier Grammer , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. ** JAB Holdings, the private company of Germany’s billionaire Reimann family, is expanding its coffee empire with a majority stake in British sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger. ** U.S. real estate investment company Prime Opportunities Investment Group said IWG Plc had rejected its offer approach for the British serviced office provider. ** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will inject some of its online pharmacy business into a listed unit in a deal valued at HK$10.6 billion ($1.35 billion), the firm said in a statement. ** Australia’s South32 Ltd said it has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project in Queensland state from state-owned China BaoWu Steel Group for an upfront payment of $106 million. ** Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd agreed to sell a package of mining tenements in Argentina to South Korean steelmaker POSCO for $280 million. ** British broadcaster ITV Plc is considering entering into a joint venture valued at 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) with BBC to acquire half of broadcaster UKTV, the Telegraph newspaper reported. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)