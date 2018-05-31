May 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday: ** Italy’s oil and gas major Eni is in the process of reducing its stakes in its oilfields in Mexico and Indonesia, Chief Financial Officer Massimo Mondazzi said. ** Integrated energy group Sembcorp Industries has agreed to buy UK Power Reserve, Britain’s largest flexible power generator, for 216 million pounds ($288 million). ** Greek electricity utility Public Power Corp (PPC) invited investors to submit expressions of interest for the sale of coal-fired units by June 21. ** Malaysia’s Petronas said it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the LNG Canada project. ** Jenbacher, the industrial gas engine business of General Electric (GE), would complement Wartsila, the chief financial officer of the Finnish company said. ** Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Informa’s 5.6 billion pound ($7.45 billion) takeover of rival UBM did not qualify for an investigation. ** Australia’s Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd agreed to a A$530 million ($401 million) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, saying the risks the company faces in China justified putting the bid to a vote. ** Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy said Australian authorities have approved its plan to acquire Rio Tinto’s stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland, and the company expects to finalise financing for the deal on July 1. ** Italy’s Enel SpA outbid Spanish utility Iberdrola SA with a 7.6 billion reais ($2 billion) bid for Brazilian grid operator Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA, according to a securities filing. ** Canadian specialty chemicals firm Superior Plus Corp said it would buy NGL Energy Partners’ retail propane unit for $900 million in cash to boost its presence in the United States. ** Drugmaker Allergan Plc said it plans to sell two of its smaller businesses, the women’s health and infectious disease units, as Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders works to end a steep slide in its share price over the last year. ** India’s Reliance Communications (RCom) said it expects to complete its asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm and Canada’s Brookfield in coming weeks, after the bankruptcy appeals court halted insolvency proceedings against the debt-laden company. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)