June 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: ** Bank of Nova Scotia said it would buy MD Financial Management, a financial services company for Canadian doctors, in a C$2.59 billion ($2.00 billion) all-cash deal. ** China’s Pengxin International Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Indonesian gold and silver mine Martabe from a consortium led by EMR Capital, for about $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. ** India’s Fortis Healthcare said its board had decided to consider offers from four parties in a fresh round of bidding for the hospitals operator, following a fierce takeover battle involving five suitors. ** China’s markets regulator said it is still reviewing Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV and is in talks with Qualcomm about ways to eliminate negative impact from the deal. ** Metair has offered to buy Slovenian car battery maker Tovarna Akumulatorskih Baterij (TAB) in a $350 million deal that would expand the South African auto parts maker’s energy storage business. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)