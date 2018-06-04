June 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:

** Germany’s Bayer will wrap up the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto on Thursday and also retire the U.S. seeds maker’s 117 year-old name.

** AccorHotels is looking at taking a minority stake in troubled airline Air France KLM to compete better with the broader travel packages offered by online rivals such as Expedia and Booking.com.

** Italy’s third largest bank, Banco BPM, is looking to sell part of its debt servicing unit as it strives to meet its bad-loan reduction goals two years ahead of time, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Shareholders of Slovenian shipping firm Intereuropa on Monday announced a tender for expressions of interest in buying 72.13 percent of the company, financial consultancy PwC said.

** Luxembourg’s Anatol S.a.r.l. plans to lauch a takeover bid for all of Slovenia’s metal products maker Cinkarna Celje , Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which is leading the process, said.

** Shares in lender CYBG rose 3 percent on Monday after it announced a revised bid for rival Virgin Money, increasing the likelihood of a deal that would create a new competitor to Britain’s biggest banks.

** Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it had completed the sale of Germany-based diesel parts maker L’Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc with net proceeds totalling 673 million euros.

** Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit SpA is exploring a merger with France’s Societe Generale SA in a move that would see the European banks leading the way for banking mergers on the continent, the FT said on Sunday.

** UK-based packaging group DS Smith Plc offered to buy Europac, valuing its Spanish rival at 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as it looks to strengthen its business in western Europe in what would be its biggest-ever acquisition. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)