(Adds Microsoft, Discovery, Nomad Foods, and others)

June 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1335 GMT on Monday:

** Microsoft Corp said it would buy privately held coding website GitHub Inc for $7.5 billion in an all-stock deal to expand its clout among software developers.

** Discovery Inc, the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, said it will invest more than $2 billion over the next decade to broadcast and stream golf’s PGA Tour outside the United States.

** Walmart Inc said that private equity firm Advent International will pick up an 80 percent stake in Walmart Brazil and the retailer will retain the remaining 20 percent, without disclosing the value of the transaction.

** Richemont has completed the sale of its struggling French leather bag maker Lancel to Italian high-end briefcase maker Piquadro in a profit share deal, the luxury goods maker said.

** Germany’s Bayer will wrap up the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto on Thursday and also retire the U.S. seeds maker’s 117 year-old name.

** AccorHotels is looking at taking a minority stake in troubled airline Air France KLM to compete better with the broader travel packages offered by online rivals such as Expedia and Booking.com.

** Nomad Foods said it would buy British frozen foods maker Aunt Bessie’s from William Jackson & Son Ltd for 240 million euros ($281.33 million).

** Scandinavian payments group Nets is planning to merge with German peer Concardis in a roughly $6 billion transaction, adding to a string of deals in the rapidly consolidating industry.

** Israel’s Enlight Renewable Energy said on Sunday it is in talks to buy a 300 megawatt wind energy project in western Europe.

** UK-based packaging group DS Smith Plc has offered to buy Spanish rival Europac for 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) including debt to bolster its position in western Europe’s fast-growing packaging market.

** Planemaker Boeing Co and French aerospace firm Safran SA will join forces to make and service auxiliary power units (APUs), used to start aircraft engines and run other aircraft systems.

** eBay Inc could end up with a stake of up to 5 percent in Adyen as part of a deal the two companies agreed in January that will see the Dutch fintech company become eBay’s primary payment processor, a Dutch newspaper reported.

** Italy’s third largest bank, Banco BPM, is looking to sell part of its debt servicing unit as it strives to meet its bad-loan reduction goals two years ahead of time, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Shareholders of Slovenian shipping firm Intereuropa on Monday announced a tender for expressions of interest in buying 72.13 percent of the company, financial consultancy PwC said.

** Luxembourg’s Anatol S.a.r.l. plans to lauch a takeover bid for all of Slovenia’s metal products maker Cinkarna Celje , Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which is leading the process, said.

** Shares in lender CYBG rose 3 percent on Monday after it announced a revised bid for rival Virgin Money, increasing the likelihood of a deal that would create a new competitor to Britain’s biggest banks.

** Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it had completed the sale of Germany-based diesel parts maker L’Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc with net proceeds totalling 673 million euros.

** Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit SpA is exploring a merger with France’s Societe Generale SA in a move that would see the European banks leading the way for banking mergers on the continent, the FT said on Sunday.

** UK-based packaging group DS Smith Plc offered to buy Europac, valuing its Spanish rival at 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as it looks to strengthen its business in western Europe in what would be its biggest-ever acquisition. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)