June 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1340 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain said Rupert Murdoch will be allowed to buy Sky providing it follows through with a proposal to sell Sky News to Disney or another third party to allay concerns over the media mogul’s influence.

** Japan’s Sharp Corp said it will buy Toshiba Corp’s personal computer business and issue $1.8 billion in new shares to buy back preferred stock from banks, highlighting a swift recovery under the control of Foxconn.

** Chinese online short video start-up Kuaishou, backed by internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, has bought animation and video platform AcFun, the acquired firm told Reuters, amid an intensifying battle over online content.

** Dutch healthcare technology company Philips said it will buy EPD Solutions, a maker of cardiac imaging and navigation systems used to treat patients with heart rhythm disorders.

** Russia’s VTB bank said it had bought a 40 percent stake in Russian system integrator Tekhnoserv from tycoon Alexei Ananyev, a former co-owner of Promsvyazbank.

** Consumer products maker Newell Brands Inc said it would sell its Rawlings Sporting Goods brand to Seidler Equity Partners for about $395 million, as part of a plan to raise about $10 billion through divestitures.

** Private equity firm Abraaj said on Monday it hopes to reach a deal with its secured creditors, although sources said that a Kuwaiti unsecured creditor was holding out, potentially stalling the sale of its investment management business. [nL5N1T70ZS

** British chipmaker Arm Holdings, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp, will cede control of its Chinese business to a group of local investors in a $775 million deal.

** Britain has sold some of its holding in Royal Bank of Scotland, which it rescued in the 2008 financial crisis, but has taken a loss of more than 2 billion pounds ($2.68 billion) on the deal.

** Italy’s Enel SpA acquired 73 percent of the shares of Brazilian power company Eletropaulo on Monday, paying about 5.55 billion reais ($1.48 billion) to become Brazil’s largest electricity distributor. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)