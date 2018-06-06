June 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said it plans to sell its interests in EnLink Midstream to an affiliate of fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners for $3.13 billion in cash.

** Mirvac Group, an Australian diversified landlord and property developer, said it will buy a 50 percent stake in a Sydney property from a Blackstone Group LP-managed fund.

** Siemens has signed more than ten cooperation agreements with Chinese companies as it seeks to benefit from deepening involvement with China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative, the German engineering group said.

** Uniper boss Klaus Schaefer told shareholders he will try to keep the energy group independent, weeks before rival Fortum is expected to secure regulatory approval to become its largest shareholder. ** Shares in Minor International Pcl surged on Wednesday after it said it would look to debt financing for its takeover bid for NH Hotels - a deal valuing the Spanish chain at up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion). ** Belgian investor Core Equity has dropped its interest in a takeover of Hema, one of the largest retail chains in the Netherlands, the De Telegraaf newspaper reported. ** Russia's second-biggest food retailer Magnit said it had began talks with its new shareholder Marathon Group over the acquisition of pharmaceutical distributor SIA. ** Smurfit Kappa reaffirmed its guidance that its full year earnings will be materially better than last year after rival International Paper (IP) decided to end its pursuit of the Irish packaging company.