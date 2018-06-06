(Updates Devon Energy and others; adds Cory Riverside Energy and Athenahealth)

June 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1340 GMT on Wednesday:

** Oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said it plans to sell its stakes in EnLink Midstream for $3.13 billion cash in a bid to streamline assets and pare debt.

** Mirvac Group, an Australian diversified landlord and property developer, said it will buy a 50 percent stake in a Sydney property from a Blackstone Group LP-managed fund.

** Siemens has signed more than ten cooperation agreements with Chinese companies as it seeks to benefit from deepening involvement with China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative, the German engineering group said.

** Uniper boss Klaus Schaefer told shareholders he will try to keep the energy group independent, weeks before rival Fortum is expected to secure regulatory approval to become its largest shareholder.

** Healthcare software maker Athenahealth Inc said Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Bush has stepped down and the company would explore options, including selling itself. ** Shares in Minor International Pcl surged after the Thai hotel, food and beverage company said it was planning to use debt to finance its 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) takeover bid for Spain’s NH Hotels. ** A consortium including infrastructure investor Dalmore Capital has agreed to buy UK recycling company Cory Riverside Energy from investors including Strategic Value Partners, for an undisclosed sum. ** Belgian investor Core Equity has dropped its interest in a takeover of Hema, one of the largest retail chains in the Netherlands, the De Telegraaf newspaper reported. ** E.ON proposed delaying a vote that could trigger a probe into whether the management of former unit Uniper tried to block the sale of a major stake to Fortum. ** Russia’s second-biggest food retailer Magnit said it had began talks with its new shareholder Marathon Group over the acquisition of pharmaceutical distributor SIA. ** Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it was not aware of any “formalization” regarding a possible merger with competing food processor Minerva SA. ** Smurfit Kappa reaffirmed its guidance that its full year earnings will be materially better than last year after rival International Paper (IP) decided to end its pursuit of the Irish packaging company. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)