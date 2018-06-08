FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: ** Airbus SE is set to close a deal to take a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner program, effective July 1, the companies said, in a move expected to kickstart the European planemaker’s ability to put its marketing and cost-cutting muscle into the Canadian plane program. ** Russia-China Investment Fund, established by Russian sovereign fund RDIF and China Investment Corp, said it planned to invest in Russian lender Sovcombank jointly with a consortium of leading Middle Eastern funds. ** EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 12 whether to wave through Irish budget airline Ryanair’s bid for a 75 percent stake in the rebranded former Niki airline Laudamotion, a filing on the European Commission site showed. ** Murray & Roberts has asked South Africa’s competition authorities to block its biggest shareholder from fully exercising its voting rights in its proposed tie-up with rival construction firm Aveng, its spokesman said. ** Russia’s Otkritie bank, bailed out by the central bank last year, aims to sell a stake of up to 20 percent in 2021, the bank’s management said. ** UK Climate Investments, a joint venture between the Green Investment Group and the UK government’s Department for Energy and Climate Change, will acquire a 40 percent interest in a 185 megawatt portfolio of solar assets in India, it said. ** Australia’s Atlas Iron Ltd said Mineral Resources Ltd, which is trying to take over the iron ore producer, would allow Atlas to hold talks with other potential buyers. ** The German finance ministry declined to comment on a report that Deutsche Bank was considering a merger with Commerzbank. (Compiled by Akshara P and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

