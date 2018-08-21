Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** China Biologic Products Holdings Inc received a $3.9 billion all-cash offer from a consortium of investment firms, valuing the Beijing-based company at slightly above an earlier buyout proposal from a CITIC Capital unit.

** Australian hospital operator Healthscope, which recently rejected two takeover approaches, plans to inject A$1 billion ($731.6 million) of its property assets into a trust and sell nearly half of that to an investor.

** Australian garbage handler Bingo Industries is buying smaller rival Dial A Dump Industries for A$577.5 million ($423 million) to build capacity to process kerbside trash, in a move aimed at cashing in on a Chinese ban on waste imports.

** Swedish healthcare company Capio plans to sell its French business to Vivalto Sante in a deal worth up to 455 million euros ($520 million) to focus on its less capital intensive Nordic operations.

** The chemical manufacturing unit of Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas is actively looking to acquire companies to expand its specialty chemical business, its chief executive officer said. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)