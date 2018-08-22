Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd said it was looking into a merger deal with rival Vodafone, a move that could provide a faster and cheaper entry into the mobile network market while tempering competition in the cut-throat industry.

** Linde warned that divestments needed to secure approval for its planned tie-up with Praxair have reached a size that would allow either party to abandon the deal, but added it was in constructive talks to salvage the $83 billion merger.

** Australian oil and gas firm Santos Ltd agreed to buy privately held Quadrant Energy for at least $2.15 billion, grabbing what may be the biggest oil find off Western Australia in over two decades.

** Motorbike brand Ducati could be merged with a rival or enter an alliance given a lack of synergy potential with the passenger car businesses at VW, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German daily Handelsblatt.

Italy's state lawyers have found no grounds to void a tender to sell the Ilva steel plant to industry giant ArcelorMittal, two sources familiar with the matter said.