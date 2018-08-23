Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Thursday:

** The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission cleared the proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor by JCDecaux SA, as well as Ooh!Media’s purcahse of HT&E Ltd’s bus stop advertising business Adshel.

** South African competition watchdog has given Glencore’s bid worth roughly $900 billion for Chevron’s local and Botswana assets the green light, it said.

** India’s Reliance Communications Ltd said it completed the sale of its media convergence nodes and related infrastructure assets worth 20 billion rupees ($285.4 million) to Reliance Jio Infocomm. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)