Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Britain’s competition regulator is starting a formal investigation into the proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.31 billion) deal to combine supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda.

** CK Hutchison is set to win EU approval for its 2.45 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal to buy out Veon from an Italian joint venture after reaffirming a pledge to help rival Iliad’s business in Italy, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Industrial gases groups Linde and Praxair won conditional antitrust approval in Brazil for their planned merger after committing to asset sales, Linde said.

** South Africa’s competition watchdog approved Glencore’s roughly $900 million bid for Chevron’s local and Botswana assets, bolstering its chances of scuppering a rival bid from China’s Sinopec.

** The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission cleared the proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor by JCDecaux SA, as well as Ooh!Media’s purchase of HT&E Ltd’s bus stop advertising business Adshel.

** India’s Reliance Communications Ltd said it completed the sale of its media convergence nodes and related infrastructure assets worth 20 billion rupees ($285.4 million) to Reliance Jio Infocomm. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)