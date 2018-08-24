FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Friday:

** Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co has recommended that shareholders of hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties oppose the buyout by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, in a victory for LaSalle’s unwelcome suitor Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

** Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, cousin of Manchester City owner and Arab billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, failed in a 2 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) proposal to buy UK’s Liverpool Football Club, the Daily Mail reported.

** Electra Private Equity has ended talks about a possible buyout of the company after failing to receive a firm offer from interested parties, it said.

** Australian pallets and container firm Brambles said it intends to demerge and list its IFCO Systems reusable-plastic-containers business and that it was also weighing selling IFCO, sending its shares to one-and-a-half-year highs.

** Platinum Equity is exploring a potential sale or initial public offering of Vertiv, a provider of backup power and fail-safe systems for data centers, which its private equity owner hopes will value the company close to at least $6 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Japan’s Fair Trade Commission said it had approved the merger of two small regional banks after a lengthy review that had sparked a battle between the antitrust watchdog and financial regulators. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)

