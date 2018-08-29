Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Fast-food chain operator Yum China Holdings Inc has rejected a $17.6 billion buyout offer from a consortium led by Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, quashing what would have been one of Asia’s biggest deals this year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Sotera Health, a private-equity owned company that operates facilities that sterilize medical products and food, is exploring a potential sale worth as much as $5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Britain’s Sinclair Pharma has agreed on the terms of a potential 32 pence per share cash offer from a unit of China’s Huadong Medicine Co.

** Coca-Cola Co said it will buy Moxie, a soda-based soft drink brand that is more than a hundred years old, from its bottling partner Coca-Cola of Northern New England (CCNNE).

** U.S. cable and satellite TV providers Altice USA Inc and Dish Network Corp have urged U.S. regulators not to approve the planned merger between T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp in its current form, according to filings published on Tuesday.

** Advisory firm CamberView Partners agreed to sell itself to boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc in a deal that comes as public companies seek help defending against activist investors demanding corporate changes.

** Emergent BioSolutions Inc said it would buy privately held Adapt Pharma for up to $735 million to acquire its drug Narcan, the only needle-free emergency treatment approved to treat opioid overdose.

** German motor-home maker Hymer GmbH has attracted bids from Airstream parent Thor Industries Inc and private equity firm Centerbridge Partners that could value the company at about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), people familiar with the matter said, as reported by Bloomberg.

** Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna said it had bought an 85 percent stake in Thom Browne, favored by former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrities, in a deal valuing the U.S. fashion house at about $500 million.

** The family that controls Campbell Soup Co looks to be on a collision course this week with new hedge fund investors pushing for the company to sell itself, heralding a potential proxy fight industry analysts have labeled the “fight of the fall”.

** European broadcaster RTL Group has withdrawn its interest in buying Dutch production company Endemol Shine to focus on developing its own scripted shows and expanding its new video-on-demand platforms.

** Dutch insurer ASR said it would consider bidding for Dutch rival Vivat if its Chinese owner Anbang sells it as part of wider plans to offload European assets. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)