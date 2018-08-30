Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Campbell Soup Co said it would sell its international businesses and Fresh refrigerated-foods unit, following a months-long strategic review and pressure from hedge fund investors to sell the whole company.

** Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd agreed to a merger with Vodafone Group’s Australian business, easing competition in the cut-throat sector and buying scale to take on bigger rivals Telstra Corp Ltd and Optus.

** Australia’s Northern Star Resources Ltd said it will acquire an underground gold mine in the United States for $260 million from Sumitomo Metal Mining Co and Sumitomo Corp.

** Australia’s competition regulator cleared a bid led by Transurban Group for a controlling stake in Sydney’s A$16 billion ($11.66 billion) WestConnex toll-road project after the company pledged to publish key traffic data.

** British energy providers SSE and Innogy’s Npower received provisional approval to merge their retail units from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

** France plans to merge CNP Assurances and La Poste’s banking arm to create a financial group that would offer banking and insurance services mainly in rural areas, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

** Bertelsmann hopes to complete a deal to sell its call-centre business this autumn, CEO Thomas Rabe said, as he overhauls the German publishing group in the face of disruption from big U.S. internet platforms.

** Actis, a leading emerging market investor, has bid to buy the bulk of the private equity funds’ business of stricken Dubai-based Abraaj, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Erste Group Bank wants to buy out minority shareholders in its Czech lender Ceska Sporitelna to take full control of the profitable unit.

** Severn Trent Plc said it would buy organic waste recycler Agrivert Holdings Ltd for 120 million pounds ($156.1 million), as the British water utility aims to expand its renewable energy business.

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc filed a counterclaim to a lawsuit by Tribune Media Co seeking $1 billion for what Tribune said was a breach of contract over a proposed merger.