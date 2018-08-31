Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Coca-Cola Co has agreed to buy coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion including debt to extend its push into healthier drinks and take on the likes of Starbucks and Nestle in the booming global coffee market.

** Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC is speaking to consumer industry executives as it seeks to fill a slate of nominees to challenge Campbell Soup Co’s board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter.

** India’s Idea Cellular Ltd said it completed its merger with Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd after getting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal.

** The Czech government should decide on how to finance a multi-billion dollar expansion of nuclear power plants by the end of the year, Industry Minister Marta Novakova told Czech Television.

** Finland’s state-owned gas firm and transmission system operator Gasum acquired the customer base of power broker Enegia, a company that handles the trading of about a quarter of the country’s electricity use, the firm said.

** Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is considering buying U.S. chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc, as it pursues further growth, the Japanese automotive chipmaker said. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)