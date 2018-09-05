Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** South Korea’s Shinhan Financial Group said on Wednesday that it has decided to buy a 59.2 percent stake in Orange Life Insurance, a former unit of ING Groep for 2.2989 trillion won ($2.06 billion).

** Australian office landlord Investa Office Fund said it would study a $2.4 billion takeover bid from Canada’s Oxford Properties Group, an offer that was criticized by rival suitor Blackstone which also threatened to drop its own bid.

** The sale of the French state’s 50.6 percent stake in airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP) will not take place before mid-February 2019, its chief executive Augustin de Romanet said on Wednesday.

** Companies of Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov may buy a controlling stake in toy retailer Detsky Mir from business conglomerate Sistema, Kommersant reported citing a source close to negotiations.

** Poland is buying a 35 percent stake in Solaris Bus & Coach from Spanish train maker CAF, which already controls the Eastern European country’s biggest bus manufacturer.

** French prepaid meal voucher and card provider group Edenred said on Wednesday it was teaming up with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco to speed up its expansion into the country’s employee benefits market.

** Britain’s William Hill expanded further into the United States on Wednesday, signing a 25-year sports betting deal with casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc.

** Portugal’s Millennium and Poland’s Alior Bank have submitted offers to buy Societe Generale’s Polish business Eurobank, two banking sources said.

** China’s Zijin Mining Group Co will buy Canadian gold and copper miner Nevsun Resources Ltd for about C$1.86 billion ($1.41 billion), the companies said on Wednesday, after Nevsun rejecting multiple bids from rival Lundin Mining Corp.

** Tailwind Energy, which is financially backed by energy trader Mercuria, bought U.S. group EOG Resources’ British offshore oil and gas field assets, Tailwind said. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)