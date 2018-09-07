Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Austrian oil and gas group OMV AG plans to expand its exploration business with an acquisition in Southeast Asia by the end of 2018, in line with its strategy to grow in low-cost markets outside Europe, its upstream chief told Reuters.

** UK-focused oil company EnQuest Plc, which already owns a quarter of the Magnus oilfield in the northern North Sea, launched a rights issue for $138 million to help it buy the rest from BP.

** British healthcare company BTG Plc has acquired U.S. medical device maker Novate Medical, adding to its portfolio a vascular device for managing blood clots.

** State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that it has raised its stake in Argentina’s Banco Patagonia SA to 80.39 percent from 58.97 percent.

** A Brazilian judge ruled that President Michel Temer must convene a council of military representatives and politicians to analyze planemaker Embraer SA’s deal with Boeing Co , Valor Economico newspaper said on its website on Thursday.

** Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp said on Thursday it does not plan to revise its hostile bid for fellow base-metal miner Nevsun Resources Ltd after it was trumped by a C$1.86 billion ($1.42 billion) offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd.

** Russia’s state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom and shareholders of the country’s fourth-biggest mobile phone operator working under the Tele2 brand, are in talks about an increase of Rostelecom’s stake in Tele2, Vedomosti reported citing sources. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)