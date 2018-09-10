Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has selected Goldman Sachs & Co to advise on the sale of its stake in petrochemicals firm SABIC to state oil company Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

** RPC Group has held preliminary takeover talks with alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management and private equity firm Bain Capital, it said, sending shares in Europe’s biggest plastics packager up 25 percent.

** Investa Office Fund said it has set Sept. 17 as the date for its shareholders to vote on Blackstone Group’s sweetened A$3.3 billion ($2.4 billion) bid.

** Shares of Viacom Inc could rise “at least” 20 percent over the coming year even without a CBS merger, according to Barron’s. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)