** China’s largest e-commerce firm, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has ceded control of its Russian business to form a new venture with a state fund and two technology firms, hoping that access to their consumer base with help boost its development.

** Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp said it had agreed to buy Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDT) for $6.7 billion, its second major acquisition as it deepens its push into semiconductors for self-driving cars.

U.S. shale oil producer SandRidge Energy Inc said it had ended its strategic review and rejected all bids, saying they undervalued the company.