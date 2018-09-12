FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Nielsen Holdings Plc will explore strategic alternatives including a sale, the TV ratings company told Reuters in a statement, after coming under pressure to do so from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

** Activist investor Marathon Partners Equity Management is planning to push discount cosmetics maker e.l.f. Beauty Inc to start a process to sell itself or refocus on its core operations and cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is in talks to acquire Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, the largest U.S. insurance claims service provider, for more than $6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** The Federal Communications Commission, which is reviewing the planned merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp , said it has paused its review clock to give the agency time to analyze new and anticipated submissions from the companies. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

